UPDATE 3-Indian finance minister out of hospital, to skip G20

(Updates with cabinet approving asset sales)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley was released from hospital on Wednesday after a
longer-than-expected stay for treatment, and will miss a meeting
of finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations in Australia
next week.
Jaitley was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on
Sept. 1 for planned surgery to manage a long-standing diabetic
condition. He had been expected to leave after a few days.
The 61-year-old minister underwent a minimally invasive
gastric bypass procedure, intended to cut appetite and prevent
the weight gain that often accompanies the condition.
Pardeep Chowbey, the director of the Max Institute hospital
where Jaitley was treated, said the procedure had been
successful, helping the minister to reduce his weight by 14 kg
to 104 kg (229 pounds).
"His diabetes is now under control and his kidneys are
functioning much better," Chowbey told Reuters, adding Jaitley
would now be fit to travel.
BACK TO WORK
The former lawyer is one of the most powerful figures in the
Hindu nationalist government formed in May by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi, holding responsibility for both finance and
defence.
"The minister will not attend the G20 meeting, though he
would start attending the cabinet meeting from today," said
finance ministry spokesman D.S. Malik.
Jaitley attended a cabinet meeting that approved the sale of
shares in state-controlled oil company ONGC, Coal
India and power company NHPC, a key part of
efforts to raise revenues and curb government borrowing. His
absence had held up the cabinet decision to sell the stakes.
Although Jaitley made no secret of his condition, some
commentators questioned whether he was strong enough to run two
big ministries. Delivering his maiden budget in July, he took a
break half-way through and gave the second part of his address
seated.
In a government short of cabinet bench strength, Jaitley's
health over the next few months will be critical to the success
of economic reforms, such as a proposed nationwide goods and
services tax, or GST.
The GST would unify India's 29 states into a common market
for the first time, cutting red tape while broadening the
government's tax base. Economists estimate it could add 2
percentage points to India's economy.
Jaitley will be represented at the Sept. 20-21 meeting of
G20 finance ministers in Cairns, Australia, by Commerce Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman, who also holds the post of deputy finance
minister.
The Group of 20 is the world's main intergovernmental policy
forum, bringing together developed and emerging nations that
among them account for nine-tenths of global economic output.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez, Larry King)