UPDATE 1-Global regulators finalise new capital rule for big insurers

* Nine top global insurers required to converse more capital
* Raises question of whether companies might need to raise
cash
* Some insurers dispute need for new rules
(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 5 The world's nine biggest insurance
companies will have to hold more capital under new rules
finalised by global regulators that aim to prevent taxpayer
bailouts of the industry in a crisis.
Regulators decided to look at the multi-trillion dollar
insurance industry following the massive public rescue of
insurer AIG in the United States during the 2007-2009
financial crisis after a foray into risky credit default swaps.
At the request of the Group of 20 economies (G20), the
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) has
designed a two-part capital requirement for the nine companies,
whose collapse could wreak havoc in global markets.
They include AIG, Prudential Financial and MetLife
from the United States, Allianz from Germany,
Britain's Aviva and Prudential, Ping An
Insurance< 601318.SS> of China, Italy's Generali, and
Axa of France.
The insurers will not have to make public their extra
capital buffer until 2019. As with new banking capital rules,
investors are however likely to want to know if a company is
strong enough to comply early without having to raise fresh
capital.
Some U.S. insurance supervisors have questioned the need for
global capital rules at all, saying national rules are adequate
and insurers don't pose risks in the same way as banks.
The IAIS said the first capital cushion, known as the basic
capital requirement, will effectively be what each of the nine
insurers are already required to hold under national law.
A consultation had initially proposed that the basic capital
requirement, to be phased in over three years from 2016, should
be at least 75 percent of the national requirement.
The second capital buffer, known as higher loss absorbency
(HLA), will be on average 10 percent of the basic requirement,
depending on the riskiness of a company's operations, the IAIS
said in a statement.
This has been scaled back from an original proposal for an
HLA buffer, composed mainly of equity capital and retained
earnings, that was on average 12-13 percent of the basic one.
The IAIS said total capital held by the nine insurers in the
past two years averaged 260 percent of what they need to meet
BCR and HLA requirements.
Although indicating a healthy surplus, it also puts pressure
on insurers to maintain a fat buffer of capital above their
minimum requirements.
In the European Union, insurers must meet new EU capital
rules known as Solvency II from January but it will be up to
Brussels to decide if these requirements are "equivalent" to
just the BCR, or the BCR and HLA combined.
All nine must formally meet their combined capital
requirements from 2019 under finalised rules which G20 leaders
are due to formally endorse next month at a summit in Turkey.
The G20's regulatory task force, the Financial Stability
Board, is due next month to update its list of insurance
companies deemed to be systemically important.
It is not expected to say until 2016 whether big re-insurers
like Munich Re should also be included, an omission that has
raised eyebrows of some regulators.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)