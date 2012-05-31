Big insurers face curbs on risky activities

| LONDON
LONDON May 31 Top insurers face curbs within
five years on risky "non-traditional" activities, global
regulators said on Thursday as they seek to avoid a repeat of
AIG's huge taxpayer bailout in the financial crisis.
Leaders of the world's top 20 economies (G20) have asked the
industry's regulators to design tighter supervision for big
insurers that pose risks to the wider financial system.
Generali, AIG, Axa, Prudential
and Allianz are seen as candidates for
inclusion on a list of "systemic" insurers that the G20's
regulatory task force, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), will
publish next year. Forty-eight big insurers will be examined to
see if they should be on the FSB list.
The International Association of Insurance Supervisors
(IAIS) is helping the FSB and explained on Thursday how it will
select insurers that will face a combination of extra controls
such as more reporting requirements or extra capital buffers.
Selection will be based on five factors: size, global
activity, interconnectedness, non-traditional activities, and
substitutability, or whether a firm has a big part of the market
that cannot be filled easily by another company.
The G20 initiative is part of a global response to the
financial crisis and a list of top banks facing extra
supervision and capital requirements from 2016 has already been
published.
Many big insurers may get off lightly in comparison.
"Neither long experience of insurance markets nor
information arising from the global financial crisis provides
any evidence of traditional insurance either generating or
amplifying systemic risk within the financial system or the real
economy," the Swiss-based IAIS said.
"The potential for systemic importance is only considered to
arise in any non-traditional or non-insurance activities which
may be undertaken by a small number of insurers," it added.
DISINCENTIVE
IAIS chairman Peter Braumueller told reporters there was a
need to ensure that purely traditional insurers were not
penalised as they can play a stabilising role in rocky markets.
He signalled that many insurers have scaled back or ditched
non-traditional activities so there would "not be too high a
number" of companies on the FSB's list next year.
There was still some disagreement among supervisors over the
need for extra capital on some firms or on slapping a high risk
weighting on products like variable annuities when it comes to
determining which company goes on the FSB list.
The list will be reviewed annually to catch any insurer that
is becoming systemic.
"There should generally be a sufficient disincentive to
moving to being more globally systemically relevant,"
Braumueller said.
Supervisors in some countries won't have powers to directly
curb or ban risky activities and could therefore use indirect
incentives to scale them back.
Non-traditional activities would include non-policyholder
liabilities, derivatives trading, short-term funding, financial
guarantees and variable annuities.
AIG, the U.S. insurer nearly collapsed in 2008 and was
shored up with $182 billion of taxpayer money. The company had
written derivatives known as credit default swaps for more than
$440 billion in bonds but did not have enough money to cover
claims on them.
Swiss Re, the world's second-biggest reinsurer,
took an emergency loan from billionaire U.S. investor Warren
Buffett after losing 1.2 billion Swiss francs in 2007 on credit
default swaps it had written.
Restricting such activities would be the best way to curb
systemic risks. "The preference for the IAIS would be for
incentive-based measures over prohibitions," it added.
Insurers say AIG was an exception and argue they pose no
threat to financial stability because they are not exposed to
credit risk and cannot face demands to return customers' cash
overnight, unlike banks.
Concerns about how easily an insurer can be replaced by
rivals if it goes bust arose following the collapse in 2001 of
Australia's HIH, which triggered a scarcity of builders'
warranty cover, a market HIH had dominated.
The IAIS said insurers will have to have recovery and
resolution plans - also known as living wills or death plans -
by mid-2014. They spell out what happens if the company gets
into trouble.
Any other supervisory requirements, such as extra capital,
would start from mid-2017 at the earliest.