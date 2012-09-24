版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日

G20 urges more trade to counter price volatility-Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Officials from the Group of 20 economic powers have agreed on the need to boost trade to help reduce volatility in commodity and food prices, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Monday.

Mexico hosted a regular meeting of G20 finance ministry and central bank deputies on Sunday and Monday.

