Canada says surcharge to hit 28-29 banks, not 50

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, Oct 18 Canada's banking regulator dismissed on Tuesday what she called "false reports" that up to 50 of the world's top banks could be subject to a mandatory capital surcharge as part of the G20 financial reform agenda.

Julie Dickson, who also sits on the steering committee of the Group of 20's Financial Stability Board (FSB), which has been tasked with implementing the new rules, said that the surcharge would apply to 28 or 29 banks. The figure of 50 was given by G20 sources last week in preparation for a G20 summit to be held in Cannes, France, Nov. 4-5.

"My information is that that 50 number is a false report. We're still talking about the same number. It's 28 to 29," Dickson told Reuters in an interview.

She said no Canadian banks would be affected.

At a meeting in Paris last weekend, finance ministers and central bankers from the world's top economies endorsed a 1 percent to 2.5 percent capital surcharge, to be phased in from 2016 on cross-border banks such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N).

The aim is to make sure they have enough capital to withstand market turbulence so that taxpayers won't have to bail out banks again next time there is a crisis.

G20 leaders in Cannes will give final approval to the plan and will name the banks affected, known as as global systemically important financial institutions or G-SIFIs.

Big banks have been pushing back against the surcharge, hoping for a delay or rethink of the plan, and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has called it "anti-American".

The surcharge will be on top of additional capital requirements for all banks, known as Basel III rules, that form part of a wider package of reforms backed by the G20.

A possible next step would be for each country to designate some banks as systemically important at the national level, or N-SIFIs, and impose special requirements on them. The G20 has asked the FSB to begin studying that possibility.

"That's the next phase of work that will start presumably after the Cannes summit," said Dickson, adding it was too early to predict which Canadian banks might be affected. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)