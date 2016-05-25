Global watchdog says shadow-banking supervision too patchy

| LONDON
LONDON May 25 Regulators have yet to get a firm
handle on the world's $35 trillion shadow banking sector with
supervision and data gathering still too patchy for spotting
risks properly, the global Financial Stability Board said on
Wednesday.
Banks face tougher rules since the 2007-09 financial crisis,
prompting a shift in risks to shadow banking like repurchase
agreements, securitisation or pooling of debt, money market
funds and securities lending by asset managers.
Policymakers now call the sector market-based financing that
can offer alternative funding for the economy, but are still
mindful of risks after securitisation helped sow the seeds of
the financial crisis.
Shadow banking usually refers to nonbanking firms carrying
out services similar to those typically offered by banks.
They are better supervised than in the past but the FSB,
which coordinates regulation for the Group of 20 economies
(G20), said there are still gaps, with better quality data and
improved sharing of data still needed to assess risks.
The FSB, chaired by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney,
published its first review of how its rules for strengthening
oversight of shadow banks are being implemented.
"More work is needed to ensure that the framework's
application is rigorous enough for jurisdictions to
comprehensively assess and respond to potential financial
stability risks posed by non-bank financial entities, and to
support FSB risk assessments and policy discussions," the FSB
said.
"Gaps in the availability of data were particularly
pronounced for non-regulated entities, given that authorities'
data collection powers often do not extend to such entities,"
the FSB said.
The FSB's "narrow" measure of shadow banking published last
November, which excludes pension funds and insurers, rose by
$1.1 trillion to $35 trillion in 2014, or 12 percent of global
financial system assets.
A broader measure estimated shadow banking to be worth $137
trillion in 2014, or 40 percent of assets.
Shadow banking in China has seen sharp growth, rising from 2
percent to 8 percent of the global total between 2013 and 2014,
but the FSB said on Wednesday the country did not agree with the
classification of some entities as shadow banks.
"The need for transparent, consistent and well-documented
classification is particularly important given the expected use
of this information in risk assessments and policy discussions
by the FSB," the watchdog said.
While FSB rules are not legally binding, G20 members commit
themselves to applying them.
The FSB review made several recommendations: plug data gaps,
remove hurdles to cross-border data sharing, and involve all
relevant domestic authorities in assessing shadow banking risks.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)