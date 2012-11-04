Mexico finance minister urges fiscal stimulus from able G20 nations

MEXICO CITY Nov 3 G20 countries that are able
to provide fiscal stimulus should do so to support growth,
Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Saturday.
Other countries need to focus on grappling with their
deficits, and all G20 nations should coordinate their fiscal
policies, Meade told reporters.
"Each country has to find the best policy based on its own
limitations, its own reality," Meade said. "But that public
policy has to be coordinated so that those countries that have
the space to continue to foster demand do so and those countries
that have to make (fiscal) adjustments do so as well."