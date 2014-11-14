WRAPUP 1-Ukraine and Russia take centre stage as leaders gather for G20

* British PM Cameron threatens Russia with greater sanctions
* Ukraine threatening to overshadow G20 growth agenda
* Putin says sanctions affect global economy
By Matt Siegel
BRISBANE, Australia, Nov 14 A showdown between
Western leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely
at the G20 summit in Australia starting on Saturday, following
fresh reports of Russian troops pouring into eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine has accused Russia of sending soldiers and weapons
to help separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine launch a new
offensive in a conflict that has killed more than 4,000 people.
British Prime Minister David Cameron blasted Russia's
actions as unacceptable on Friday, warning that they could draw
greater sanctions from the United States and the European Union.
"If Russia takes a positive approach towards Ukraine's
freedom and responsibility, we could see those sanctions
removed, if Russia continues to make matters worse then we could
see those sanctions increased, it's as simple as that," Cameron
told reporters in Canberra.
Russia denies sending troops and tanks into Ukraine.
But increasing violence, truce violations and reports of
unmarked armed convoys travelling from the direction of the
Russian border have aroused fears that a shaky Sept. 5 truce
could collapse.
In an interview with Russian state news agency TASS, Putin
said the sanctions harmed Russia, but also the global economy.
He said he would not bring up the issue at G20 as "it'll make no
sense".
He was not asked about Ukraine in the interview.
The G20 leaders summit in Brisbane is focused on boosting
world growth, fireproofing the global banking system and closing
tax loopholes for giant multinationals.
But with much of the economic agenda agreed and a climate
change deal signed last week in Beijing between the United
States and China, security concerns are moving to
centre-stage.
Ukraine has not been a top focus during a pair of summits in
Asia this week, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes
said, although President Barack Obama did raise it briefly with
Putin when both attended the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation
forum in China.
Obama arrives in Brisbane on Saturday and will be discussing
his frustration over Ukraine with a key bloc including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and
Cameron.
"They've been key towards sending a shared message to the
Russians and the Ukrainian government," Rhodes told reporters.
"So it will be an opportunity for him to check in with them."
CONSENSUS TO ALLOW PUTIN
There had been some calls in Australia to block Putin from
attending the summit given Russia's actions in Ukraine and the
downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 by Russian-backed
rebels, but the overwhelming consensus was against it.
News reports that a convoy of Russian warships had arrived
earlier this week in international waters north of Brisbane also
created a flutter.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said it was unusual
but not unprecedented for the Russian navy to be so far south.
"Let's not forget that Russia has been much more militarily
assertive in recent times," he said on Thursday. "We're seeing,
regrettably, a great deal of Russian assertiveness right now in
Ukraine."
"Russia would be so much more attractive if it was aspiring
to be a superpower for peace and freedom and prosperity, instead
of trying to recreate the lost glories of Tsarism or the old
Soviet Union," Abbot said on Friday.
Merkel, speaking to reporters in Auckland, played down any
threat posed by the warships but joined the leaders speaking out
against Putin ahead of his arrival in Brisbane on Friday
evening.
"What is concerning me quite more is that the territorial
integrity of Ukraine is being violated and that the agreement of
Minsk is not followed," she said, referring to the truce accord.
As host, Australia will continue pushing its growth agenda
despite growing security tensions.
"The focus of this G20 will be on growth and jobs," Abbott
said at a press conference with Cameron.
Canberra is pushing for an increase in global growth targets
of 2 percent by 2018 to create millions of jobs and that goal
appears on track. Over 1,000 policy initiatives proposed by G20
nations should add around 2.1 percent, the head of the
Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) said.
Taxation arrangements of global companies such as Google Inc
, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc have
become a hot political topic following media and parliamentary
investigations into how many companies reduce their tax bills.
The OECD has unveiled a series of measures that could stop
companies from employing many commonly used practices to shift
profits into low-tax centres.
Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said Australia had won U.S.
cooperation to launch an "aggressive crackdown" on tax
avoidance.
(Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell in
Brisbane and Gernot Heller in Auckland; Editing by Michael Perry
and Raju Gopalakrishnan)