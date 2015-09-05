G20-ECB's Weidmann says fallout from China stock market decline limited

ANKARA, Sept 5 The fallout from China's stock
market decline will be relatively limited both for Beijing and
for the rest of the world, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said
on Saturday.
"The direct economic consequences of the share price
declines in China will be relatively limited for China itself
and the world," Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central
Bank's policymaking Governing Council, said in the Turkish
capital Ankara after a meeting of G20 finance chiefs.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Asli Kandemir)