UPDATE 2-G20-Turkey cancels $3.4 bln missile defence system tender - official

BELEK, Turkey Nov 16 Turkey has cancelled a
$3.4 billion long-range missile defence system tender which was
provisionally awarded to China, a move that had stirred U.S. and
Western concern, an official at the Turkish prime minister's
office told Reuters on Sunday.
NATO member Turkey in 2013 had chosen China Precision
Machinery Import and Export Corp as the preferred candidate for
the deal, sparking Western worries over inherent security risks
from Chinese technology.
"It has been decided that this tender will be cancelled," an
official at Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's office said. "This
decision has been signed off by the Prime Minister this week."
An official from Turkey's Defence Industry Undersecretariat,
which has run the technical negotiations with China, said in
July that a major stumbling block has been China's reluctance to
make a technology transfer which could give Turkey the knowledge
to operate the system and eventually replicate it.
The prime ministry official said Ankara was now planning to
go solo. "Turkey will now launch its own project to build such a
defence system," he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
tender being cancelled, said on Monday he did "not have any
knowledge on the relevant matter". He did not elaborate.
Turkey had given mixed messages on whether it was planning
to integrate the system with NATO infrastructure or not and
U.S. and European allies has wanted Turkey to use a system that
is compatible with NATO's air defence.
During the tender, U.S. firm Raytheon put in an
offer with its Patriot missile defence system. Franco-Italian
group Eurosam, owned by the multinational European missile maker
MBDA and France's Thales, came second in the tender.
