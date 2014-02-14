U.S. sees emerging market woes as focal point at G20

WASHINGTON Feb 14 Economic policymakers from the world's biggest economies will focus on recent financial market turbulence when they meet next week in Sydney, a senior official at the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

Stock, bond and currency markets in developing countries have convulsed in recent weeks, hit by concerns over weaker economic growth and the winding down of monetary stimulus in the United States.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20, which brings together the world's biggest economies and acts as a steering committee for global economic policy, will meet Feb. 22-23 in Australia.

"Clearly this will be one of the focal points," the official said in a call with journalists.