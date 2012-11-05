Portugal, Greece sought technical advice from World Bank - Kim

US STOCKS-Dow set to break 12-day winning run; Trump speech looms
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.63 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Greece and Portugal have sought technical advice from the World Bank and talks are at the early stages, bank president Jim Yong Kim said on Sunday at the G20 meeting in Mexico.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.63 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Burberry surges as activist investor buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)
* Mesa flight attendants began casting votes to authorize strike to support efforts to reach agreement at carrier Source text for Eikon: