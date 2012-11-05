版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一 08:19 BJT

Portugal, Greece sought technical advice from World Bank - Kim

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Greece and Portugal have sought technical advice from the World Bank and talks are at the early stages, bank president Jim Yong Kim said on Sunday at the G20 meeting in Mexico.

