G3 to proceed with Canada grain terminal project

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 21 Canada's G3 Global Holdings said on Wednesday that it will start construction of a grain terminal at Port Metro Vancouver in March, committing to a project that was under consideration since last year.

G3, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, is a partnership of Saudi Arabian agriculture company SALIC and U.S. grain handler Bunge Ltd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

