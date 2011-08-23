UPDATE 2-G4S eyes contracts and buys as profit rises

* H1 group turnover up 5 pct to 3.76 bln stg

* PBITA up 3 pct to 239 mln stg

* Interim div up 8 pct to 3.42p

* Upbeat on 2011, 2012 prospects

* Shares rise 6 pct (Adds details, CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Aug 23 Security services firm G4S posted a rise in first-half profit, helped by growth in most of its markets, and said increasing outsourcing and acquisition opportunities left it well placed for the full-year and 2012.

G4S, which provides cash transportation services, facilities management and security and protection around the world, on Tuesday said its profit before interest, tax and amortisation (PBITA) rose to 239 million pounds ($393 million) for the six months to June 30, in line with market estimates.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed company, which upped its interim dividend by 8 percent to 3.42 pence, were up 6.03 percent to 258.30 pence at 0900 GMT in London.

In a confident outlook, Chief Executive Nick Buckles said the group saw healthy outsourcing opportunities, particularly in the UK government market, and also in its cash solutions division, where growth has been hampered by low interest rates in developed economies.

Buckles said he expected to see more UK prison management contracts coming to market, as well as outsourcing work in police custody suites, electronic monitoring and facilities management in police and health markets, while government work in the United States. was also expected to pick up by the year-end.

In March, G4S became the first private manager of an existing state-run jail in Birmingham, in the west midlands of the UK, and also won another contract to run a new jail called Featherstone 2 in nearby Wolverhampton.

The firm on Tuesday said its secure solutions business, which represents around 80 percent of sales, grew across all of its markets and 6 percent overall, helped by contract wins and a strong performance in its growing New Markets division.

Strong growth in N ew M arkets, which makes up 29 percent of group revenue and is comprised of its businesses in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, also helped the firm's smaller cash solutions unit register 1 percent growth .

Buckles said cash solutions growth could be boosted by new work as banks begin to consider outsourcing.

"We are starting to have discussions now with banks around outsourcing of cash, particularly in a few major economies and that could help next year's results certainly," Buckles told reporters on a conference call.

"To get back to 5 percent plus organic growth levels (in its cash solutions business), certainly in the near term, we do need to land some large financial institution outsourcing contracts in developed markets."

Seymour Pierce analyst Caroline de La Soujeole maintained a 'Buy' rating, adding that the firm's operational and geographic diversity will continue to help its performance.

"The outlook statement reads well: organic growth has accelerated in most regions and business sectors in first half 2011, a trend which is expected to continue into the second half," she said.

G4S, which is the second biggest private-sector employer in the world after U.S. retailer Wal-Mart , said it also saw a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions which should materialise in six to 12 months.

"This (acquisition) pipeline, together with the recovery in growth in our existing business, gives us confidence in the outlook for the full year and into 2012," Buckles said.

The group expects to spend at least half of its annual 200 million pound purse on boosting its New Markets division, with businesses in Brazil, Ecuador, Thailand, Malaysia and Korea all on the shopping list as it aims to make the unit 50 percent of the group by 2018.

Earlier this month rival security services group Securitas (SECUb.ST) said it aimed to raise prices to offset contract losses and rising costs in Europe after it reported lower than expected second-quarter earnings. ($1 = 0.608 British Pounds) (Editing by James Davey and Hans-Juergen Peters)