2014年 8月 13日

BRIEF-G4s in talks with one buyer for U.S. Government solutions business

LONDON Aug 13 G4s Plc

* CEO says in detailed talks with one buyer for its up for sale U.S. Government solutions business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
