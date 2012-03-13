UPDATE 2-G4S targets emerging markets after ISS flop

* Operating profit 531 mln stg, in line with expectations
* Pretax profit falls on 50 mln cost of failed ISS bid
* Focus now on expansion in Brazil, China and India
* 2012 acquisition spend of 200 mln stg in developing mkts
* Shares down 1.5 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 13 G4S said it would
focus on expanding in emerging markets like China, Brazil and
India, as the world's largest security services firm reset its
sights following a failed bid for Danish outsourcing firm ISS
that hit profits last year.
G4S, the second largest private sector employer in the world
behind U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, made headlines in 2011
when it scrapped a 5.2 billion pound ($8.1 billion) deal to buy
cleaning giant ISS due to investor opposition.
The failed deal, which G4S said cost it around 50 million
pounds in fees, would have doubled the size of the company and
pushed it towards one-stop-shop contracts running services from
security and cleaning to catering and property management.
On Tuesday G4S reverted its focus to high-growth developing
markets where it aims to grow revenues from 30 percent to 50
percent of the group total by 2019. It has set aside 200 million
pounds this year for acquisitions of companies with both
security and facilities management capabilities, as it looks to
broaden its services but on a smaller scale.
G4S, which runs prisons and provides cash-guarding services,
also said it would look to divest its consumer businesses, worth
around 100 million pounds in revenue, as well as up to three
small cash solutions firms.
For 2011, G4S posted operating profit of 531 million pounds,
just ahead of 530 million in 2010 and in line with a company
poll of analysts. Revenue rose by 4.7 percent to 7.52 billion
pounds, underpinned by strong emerging markets growth.
Pretax profit fell to 279 million pounds from 335 million,
however, due to the one-off costs of the ISS bid.
Shares in the FTSE 100 listed group, which upped its
dividend by 8 percent to 8.53 pence, were down 1.5 percent to
285.2 pence at 1040 GMT.
Investec analyst Robert Morton wrote in a research note:
"The group has turned in a satisfactory performance for the full
year, albeit behind our expectations. Although margins were down
on 2010, a very respectable level of organic growth was achieved
in a relatively difficult trading environment".
TARGETS BRAZIL
G4S's secure solutions business grew by 5 percent in 2011,
underpinned by developing markets, which consist of Asia, Middle
East, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. The firm said it
was focused on expansion in Brazil in particular.
"Brazil is the fourth largest security market in the world.
We have some capability and a footprint there but we need to
acquire more and that is really our main objective for this
year," Chief Executive Nick Buckles told reporters.
In Britain, where the firm is the official security provider
for the 2012 Olympic Games, Buckles said prospects were strong
in areas such as prisons, health and police as the pressure is
on the government to finding savings.
G4S is currently bidding on a number of prison management
deals and, having recently started a 200 million pound deal to
run services such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire
Police Authority, will bid on a similar deal with West Midlands
and Surrey.
In North America, where revenue slipped 8 percent due to
U.S. budget delays, G4S said it was confident of achieving
organic growth this year thanks to big contract wins in sectors
like manufacturing, retail and healthcare.
Its cash solutions division, which has struggled due to lost
contracts and low interest rates, grew slightly in 2011. The
group said developed markets remained "muted" but that it was
still confident of delivering overall organic growth for 2012.
"Overall, we are confident about the outlook for 2012 when
we expect to deliver organic revenue growth higher than 2011
together with the additional contribution from the London 2012
Olympic and Paralympic Games contract," Buckles said.