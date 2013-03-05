UPDATE 1-Security firm G4S to sell struggling US Government arm

LONDON, March 5 G4S, the world's biggest
security firm, said it would sell its high-level U.S. government
business by the end of the year after budget cuts and delays hit
revenues in the division.
The sale is expected to complete within six months, it said
on Tuesday, explaining that as a non-U.S. firm it had less
access to important commercial data, which compounded the
high-level security restrictions which made it harder to manage
and grow the business.
The unit, which runs sensitive contracts such as fire
protection and mine clearance services for U.S. government
departments like Energy and Homeland Security, as well as
international organisations like NATO, had annual revenues of
around 400 million pounds ($602.84 million) in 2012.
The sale is being handled by investment bank Houlihan Lokey.
The United States has represented a tricky market for
outsourcing firms including G4S and British rival Serco,
as the country's budget delays and defence cuts have severely
hampered work prospects and hit margins. G4S' U.S. government
arm saw revenues fall 14 percent in the six months to June 30.
G4S, which is in over 125 countries, said it would retain
its U.S. commercial business, which provides security and
technology to firms like Google and GE, and
government departments where high level security clearances are
not needed.
G4S said the revenues of this business, combined with the
firm's other ongoing U.S. operations totalled around 1.2 billion
pounds in 2012.
The firm will announce its full-year results on March. 13.