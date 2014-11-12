G4S agrees sale of U.S. government unit, revenues rise

LONDON Nov 12 G4S, the world's biggest
security firm, said it had agreed to sell its U.S. government
solutions business, as it posted underlying revenue growth of
4.2 percent for the first nine months of the year.
G4S had marketed the U.S. business, which provides services
such as security, fire protection and mine clearance, for some
time and said on Wednesday it had agreed a binding sale and
purchase agreement with an unnamed party for $135 million.
Following on from a 4.1 percent revenue rise for the half
year, G4S said growth had continued to be led by emerging
markets, where organic revenue was up 11 percent for the nine
months to Sept. 30, versus a 1 percent rise in developed
markets.
