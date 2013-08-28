UPDATE 2-G4S to sell businesses, issue shares to reduce debt

LONDON Aug 28 G4S said it would sell
businesses and issue new shares to strengthen its balance sheet,
allowing its new boss to focus on overhauling the security
company and improve its battered reputation.
G4S, which has endured an aborted takeover of Danish
cleaning firm ISS, a botched contract to staff the 2012 Olympics
and a profit warning in May, said it would place 140.9 million
new ordinary shares representing up to 9.99 percent of its
existing share capital.
G4S said its largest shareholder Invesco supported the
placing and intended to participate in it. It said the shares
would be issued in an accelerated bookbuild on Wednesday.
Citigroup, JP Morgan and Barclays are
joint bookrunners for the sale.
Shares in the company opened 2.6 percent down and were
trading 1.26 percent lower at 242.6 pence at 0703 GMT.
Net debt stood at 1.95 billion pounds ($3 billion) as of
June 30, 3.2 times its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation. The firm targets between 2 to 2.5
times.
The move came as new Chief Executive Ashley Almanza reported
a first half operating profit of 201 million pounds on
Wednesday, down from a restated 202 million a year earlier.
Turnover grew 7.2 percent to 3.65 billion pounds but its
operating margin slipped to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent a year
earlier reflecting a lost prison contract in the Netherlands and
squeezed pricing in Britain and Europe.
The interim update from Almanza, his first since replacing
embattled boss Nick Buckles in June, had been much anticipated
by investors keen to know how he plans to stabilise and improve
margins, and push for greater emerging markets exposure.
On Wednesday he said it would sell a number of businesses
which could raise up to 250 million pounds, and would
restructure other units across the group which spans some 125
countries.
G4S said it had agreed to sell its Canadian cash security
and Colombia Data solutions businesses for 100 million pounds
and that the sale of its U.S. business was ongoing.
"In the near term, 2013 will be a year of consolidation for
the group with the actions we are now taking starting to deliver
tangible benefits during 2014," Almanza said.
Restructuring programmes have started in the UK, Europe and
Ireland at an expected cost of 30-35 million pounds over 2013
and 2014, the firm said.
G4S named Misys's Himanshu Raja as its new chief financial
officer on Tuesday.
Shares in G4S, which runs services from prison management
and cash transportation to guarding the Wimbledon tennis
championships, closed at 245.3 pence on Tuesday, down 8 percent
on a year ago, valuing the firm at around 3.5 billion pounds.