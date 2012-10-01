U.S. 'fiscal cliff' a risk to global growth, Europe to tell G7

* Europe to tell G7 its dealing with sovereign debt crisis
* European countries to call for higher oil output at G7
* Slower Japanese, Chinese growth also risks to global
economy
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Oct 1 Europe will tell the United
States, Japan and Canada next week that it is acting to resolve
its sovereign debt crisis, but that U.S. fiscal policy and
slowing growth in Japan and China also pose risks to the global
economy.
Finance ministers of Germany, France, Italy and Britain will
meet those from the other major developed economies in the Group
of Seven at a dinner in Tokyo on Oct. 11.
"Developments in the euro area are not the only source of
risks for the global economy," says a document with the main
European policy messages prepared for the G7.
"Risks emanate also from fiscal uncertainty in the U.S., the
decelerating recovery in Japan and slowing growth ... in several
emerging market economies, especially in China," it said.
Euro zone states in the G7 have long been under pressure
from the rest of the world to deal decisively with the debt
crisis that has so far ensnared Greece, Ireland, Portugal and
Spain and undermined investor confidence globally.
At the G7 meeting in Tokyo, which comes just before the
annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund, euro zone
officials will explain what they have done so far to deal with
their problems and point a finger at Washington as a potential
source of future economic disruption.
"In particular, the U.S. needs to agree by the end of the
year on how to deal with the 'fiscal cliff' and, at the same
time, adopt a credible fiscal consolidation plan," the policy
messages document said.
The "fiscal cliff" is the combination of across-the-board
spending cuts set to take effect on Jan. 2 and tax rises that
kick in for all income groups, adding up to more than 4 percent
of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).
"This could throw the U.S. economy into recession and
disturb the fragile global recovery," the policy messages said.
"If policymakers fail to reach consensus on these two
issues, the United States' economy could face major
uncertainties that would hurt economic growth in 2013 and would
have significant spillovers to the rest of the world," it said.
Another risk to growth comes from rising oil costs, European
G7 members will say in Tokyo.
"We need to continue encouraging oil-producing countries to
increase their output to meet demand, while drawing on excess
capacity. We welcome Saudi Arabia's commitment in Los Cabos to
mobilise, as necessary, existing spare capacity to ensure
adequate supply," the policy messages said.
European G7 members will urge a global strategy that would
boost private consumption and make China move more quickly to a
market-determined exchange rate for its renminbi currency.
The document says that China allowed its currency to
appreciate in real effective terms by around seven percent in
2011 but notes that appreciation stopped from the start of 2012.