France gets G7 to discuss global regulation of medicine prices

| PARIS
PARIS May 2 France will press its G7 partners
this month to launch an "irreversible" process to control the
prices of new medicines, part of a global drive to make
life-saving drugs more affordable, three sources told Reuters.
President Francois Hollande said in March he would push for
the international regulation of drugs prices when he meets other
G7 leaders in Ise-Shima, Japan on May 26-27.
The sources said the issue was now on the summit agenda and
health ministers will continue work on it in Kobe in September
when other parties, such as the pharmaceutical companies
themselves, could potentially be involved.
"We need to initiate this process with firmness, and the
president wants it to be irreversible," said a source close to
Hollande.
The rising cost of ground-breaking medicines has been
criticised around the world, with campaigners in developing
countries demanding reform of the patent system to make vital
treatments more affordable.
G7 nations are home to most of the leading drug makers and
while governments are keen to tackle rising health costs they
may be reluctant to pitch themselves against their own
pharmaceutical industries.
Any regulation would have to balance the need to keep costs
down with the need for pharmaceutical companies like U.S group
Pfizer, France's Sanofi or Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline to retain financial incentives for
innovation.
G7 delegations have begun initial talks on the issue but no
one expects a breakthrough in the near future, one of the
sources said.
A United Nations panel is discussing ways to improve access
to medicines and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has
promised to rein in prices in the United States.
In the latest move by the pharmaceuticals industry to
address criticism on prices, GlaxoSmithKline said in March it
would adopt a graduated approach to patenting its medicines
depending on the wealth of different countries.
