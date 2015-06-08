Obama says US needs to aggressively bolster defenses against hackers

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 President Barack Obama
said on Monday that the United States has old computer systems
with "significant vulnerabilities" to cyber attacks and needs to
be "much more aggressive" in stepping up defenses against
hackers.
"This problem is not going to go away. It is going to
accelerate. And that means that we have to be as nimble, as
aggressive and as well resourced as those who are trying to
break into these systems," Obama said at a news conference at
the G7 summit.
Obama declined to discuss who U.S. authorities think was
behind a massive breach of government employee data revealed
last week.
