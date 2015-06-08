Obama says US needs to aggressively bolster defenses against hackers

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 President Barack Obama said on Monday that the United States has old computer systems with "significant vulnerabilities" to cyber attacks and needs to be "much more aggressive" in stepping up defenses against hackers.

"This problem is not going to go away. It is going to accelerate. And that means that we have to be as nimble, as aggressive and as well resourced as those who are trying to break into these systems," Obama said at a news conference at the G7 summit.

Obama declined to discuss who U.S. authorities think was behind a massive breach of government employee data revealed last week. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)