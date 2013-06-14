UPDATE 1-Anti-G8 activists rally in London banking district

* Anti-capitalist protest before G8 summit in N.Ireland
* Officers have outnumbered activists at rallies this week
* Canary Wharf home to Barclays, JP Morgan, other banks
By Michael Holden
LONDON, June 14 About 100 activists rallied in
the shadow of London's Canary Wharf financial district on
Friday, encircled by police, in a protest against capitalism
before next week's G8 summit in the United Kingdom.
Environmentalists, anti-poverty campaigners and women's
rights groups waved banners reading "Capitalism = Crisis" and
"Power to the People" in the Wharf, home to major banks such as
Barclays and JP Morgan.
London has seen several demonstrations ahead of next week's
summit of leaders from the Group of Eight leading industrialised
nations in Northern Ireland, but they have, so far, not matched
the mass rallies of past years.
Police and security officers have outnumbered protesters at
most events this week.
Canary Wharf, whose glass skyscrapers housing offices and
shops now dominate the formerly derelict dock area in east
London, is a privately owned estate and security is usually
tight. It has never seen any major demonstrations.
Large numbers of police looked on as protesters unfurled
their banners, but the demonstration went on peacefully with
speeches and a band playing music.
One activist, Lianna Etkind, said governments had failed to
take action against large companies dodging their tax
responsibilities five years after the start of the financial
crisis and public bailout.
"It feels like ordinary people are paying for the financial
crisis whereas banks are getting away with it," said the
28-year-old worker for a disability charity.
On the low turnout, she said: "It's part of a wider
movement. Things like this keep the momentum going."
Canary Wharf is also home to HSBC, Morgan Stanley
and Credit Suisse.
"The businesses and banks of Canary Wharf are deciding on,
funding and profiting from projects that created the economic
crisis and the climate crisis," Emma Wilding, from They Owe Us,
said in a statement.
"We have come to this pinnacle of capitalism to resist and
challenge this because this is where the decisions are made that
ruin our lives."
On Tuesday, riot police clashed with around 200
anti-capitalists during a day of cat-and-mouse chases through
central London which brought traffic to a standstill on some of
the busiest shopping streets.
Almost 60 arrests were made.
In 2011, anarchists attacked banks and luxury stores in
central London following a large union-led protest against
government spending cuts.
And in 2009, police made more than 100 arrests after
demonstrations by tens of thousands of people to coincide with a
G20 economic summit in London turned violent.