UPDATE 1-Appeals court revives SEC lawsuit v. Marc Gabelli

NEW YORK Aug 1 A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit on Monday brought by U.S. regulators against the son of prominent investor Mario Gabelli related to alleged mutual fund market timing.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court's judgment that had dismissed a U.S. Securities and Exchange lawsuit against Marc Gabelli, the former portfolio manager of the Gabelli Global Growth Fund, and Bruce Alpert, the chief operating officer of the fund's adviser.

The fund is part of Gabelli Funds LLC, a part of GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL.N) .

The SEC's lawsuit alleged that from 1999 to 2002, Gabelli and Alpert let the British firm Folkes Asset Management, later renamed Headstart Advisers, conduct hundreds of market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund, an opportunity not offered to other investors.

The 2nd Circuit ordered the case returned to U.S. District Court in Manhattan for further proceedings.

Lewis Liman, an attorney for Gabelli, did not immediately return a call seeking a comment.

Kathleen Massey, who represents Alpert, said she and her client were disappointed with the decision and disagree with the appellate court's analysis. She added that she is confident they will ultimately prevail.

The case is SEC v. Gabelli et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-3581. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)