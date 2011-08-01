UPDATE 1-Appeals court revives SEC lawsuit v. Marc Gabelli

NEW YORK Aug 1 A federal appeals court revived
a lawsuit on Monday brought by U.S. regulators against the son
of prominent investor Mario Gabelli related to alleged mutual
fund market timing.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower
court's judgment that had dismissed a U.S. Securities and
Exchange lawsuit against Marc Gabelli, the former portfolio
manager of the Gabelli Global Growth Fund, and Bruce Alpert,
the chief operating officer of the fund's adviser.
The fund is part of Gabelli Funds LLC, a part of GAMCO
Investors Inc (GBL.N) .
The SEC's lawsuit alleged that from 1999 to 2002, Gabelli
and Alpert let the British firm Folkes Asset Management, later
renamed Headstart Advisers, conduct hundreds of market-timing
trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund, an opportunity not
offered to other investors.
The 2nd Circuit ordered the case returned to U.S. District
Court in Manhattan for further proceedings.
Lewis Liman, an attorney for Gabelli, did not immediately
return a call seeking a comment.
Kathleen Massey, who represents Alpert, said she and her
client were disappointed with the decision and disagree with
the appellate court's analysis. She added that she is confident
they will ultimately prevail.
The case is SEC v. Gabelli et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 10-3581.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)