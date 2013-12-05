Gabon expects $750 million from new Eurobond

| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gabon expects to raise
around $750 million through a 10-year Eurobond, according to the
initial results of the combined bond buyback and new issue,
which were released on Thursday.
The central African nation has offered to buy back up to
$140 million of an outstanding 2017 Eurobond and to exchange the
old bonds for the new issue. So far, bondholders have delivered
$611 million for the new 2024 issue, the results show.
A roadshow for the deal ended in the United States on
Wednesday. It is likely to price later on Thursday.
Gabon, rated BB- by Fitch and Standard and Poor's, will use
the proceeds of the new bond to fund transport and power
infrastructure projects, according to a preliminary prospectus.
The country sold a debut $1 billion Eurobond
in 2007. The 10-year, 8.2 percent bond, which was nearly 2 1/2
times oversubscribed, was issued to buy back old Paris Club
debt.
Gabon set guidance for the new offering indicating a yield
of around 6.5 percent, plus or minus 12.5 basis points, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters news and analysis service, said on Wednesday.
That is greater than the 3.5 percent yield at which the 2017
bond is trading, which is likely to be attractive to holders of
that bond.
But new investors may demand a higher yield on the new
issue, market participants said. The pricing on the 2017 bond
reflects its ownership structure - it is held by a limited
number of large investors and doesn't trade much.
"Where it will come out at will depend on whether the
existing bondholders continue dominating," said one investor.
"It has a small, highly concentrated ownership ... If it's more
diverse, if there are more smaller guys participating, I think
it will come out wider."
Analysts say Gabon's solid fundamentals should underpin
demand.
"Gabon's 2014 growth is likely to remain around the 6.5
percent average of the past three years, supported by high oil
prices and public investment," said JP Morgan sub-Saharan Africa
strategist Giulia Pellegrini.
But the country's fiscal situation has been deteriorating.
Its budget deficit is expected to widen from 1.7 percent of GDP
in 2012 - the first gap in over a decade - to 5 percent in 2015.
Official economic data can also be spotty, said Standard Bank's
Samir Gadio, echoing credit-rating agencies and the IMF.
"While statistical reporting and transparency tend to be
problematic in Africa, the virtual absence of official figures
in Gabon undermines the country's Eurobond valuations in our
mind," Gadio wrote in a research note.
Gabon will use funds from an escrow account held at the
World Bank to pay for the buyback.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Standard
Chartered are the dealer managers.