版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 20:33 BJT

Gunvor signs $500 mln deal to create oil products hub in Gabon

LIBREVILLE, June 18 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has signed a deal with Gabon to create a joint venture to distribute refined petroleum products along the western coast of Africa, sources said on Tuesday.

Gunvor will provide a $500 million loan to help start the joint venture, which will be 55 percent owned by the Gabonese state, the sources said. Gunvor will control the remaining 45 percent of the company, which will be based in Gabon's oil hub of Port Gentil. (Reporting by Jean-Rovys Dabany; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)
