Gunvor signs $500 mln deal to create oil products hub in Gabon

European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
LIBREVILLE, June 18 Swiss-based trading house Gunvor has signed a deal with Gabon to create a joint venture to distribute refined petroleum products along the western coast of Africa, sources said on Tuesday.
Gunvor will provide a $500 million loan to help start the joint venture, which will be 55 percent owned by the Gabonese state, the sources said. Gunvor will control the remaining 45 percent of the company, which will be based in Gabon's oil hub of Port Gentil. (Reporting by Jean-Rovys Dabany; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bate Felix)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.
ZURICH, April 7 FIFA expects widening losses in 2017, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday, as costs linked to its biggest ever corruption scandal and failed investments contributed to a $391 million pretax shortfall in 2016.