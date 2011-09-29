Gabon targets expat oil workers without papers

* Crackdown alarms firms in oil hub Port-Gentil
* Union wants quota on local employees implemented
* Issue was behind April strike that halted output
By Phal Gualbert Mezui Ndong
LIBREVILLE, Sept 29 (Reuters)- Gabon has launched a
crackdown on expatriate oil workers who do not have work
permits, spurred on by a powerful union that has given the
government two weeks to safeguard more jobs for locals.
Employers in the sector are complaining of heavy-handed spot
checks by police in the oil town of Port-Gentil.
The central African nation has long relied on foreign firms
such as France's Total and London-listed Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) for much of its output, which peaked at around
370,000 barrels per day in the late 1990s and has been declining
since.
While a law limiting foreign workers to 10 percent of the
sector has yet to be ratified, President Ali Bongo Odimba this
month urged his government to start implementing the local
quota, as demanded by the powerful oil sector union ONEP.
"A checking mission is currently at work ... in Port-Gentil
and Gamba to hunt down and expel foreign workers in an irregular
situation," Henri-Jacob Oyono Ngomo, director of Gabon's
National Labour Office told Reuters.
"Acting on the instructions of the head of state, the
government is simply ensuring the laws of Gabon are respected
and honouring commitments made to social partners," he said.
"There is no reason to see in this any xenophobic attitude
on the part of authorities," he added.
Around 5,000 Gabonese are employed in the oil sector. While
no total figure for the number of expatriate workers was
available, ONEP says over 2,800 foreign workers do not have the
necessary papers.
Those expatriate workers argue that for years authorities
did not require them to hold a work permit.
"It is not the checks we object to," said Jean-Medard Madama
of oil sector employers' association UPEGA.
"It is the manner in which they are carried out -- it is not
right to demand that people produce their work permits in the
streets. I can tell you that there is a great deal of concern in
the sector about this," he said.
Executives of several foreign oil firms based in
Port-Gentil, 200 km (130 miles) south of the capital Libreville,
said a number of their employees had been found to be without
papers, briefly detained and threatened with expulsion.
"The checks started three or four days ago and are still
going on," said one executive, who like all others contacted
declined to be named.
"It's getting impossible to operate," he said, adding that
he was for now advising employees to stay at home.
However ONEP, which in April managed to shut down all of
Gabon's 240,000 barrels per day output during a four-day strike
over the local hiring issue, said it was not convinced that the
government was serious in boosting employment of Gabonese.
"We are giving the administration 15 days from Oct. 1 to
resolve our problems once and for all," ONEP Secretary-General
Guy Roger Aurat Reteno told Reuters.
"After the 15 days are up, ONEP will make itself be heard."
(Writing and additional reporting by Mark John in Dakar;
Editing by Anthony Barker)