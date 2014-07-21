Gabon selects 7 firms for final oil block talks

* Exxon, Petronas and Ophir among the firms chosen
* Gabon hopes to reverse chronic oil decline
DAKAR, July 21 Gabon's oil ministry said on
Monday it has selected seven firms for a final round of
negotiations as part of an offshore licensing round the
government hopes will reverse a chronic decline in output.
The new blocks are located in deep offshore waters - an
exploration play that is expensive and uncertain but potentially
very rewarding given the similarity of geological structures to
oil-rich Brazil, where billions of barrels of oil have been
discovered.
Former OPEC member Gabon produces around 230,000 barrels per
day (bpd), down from a peak of close to 400,000 bpd in the
1990s.
An oil ministry statement said Impact Oil & Gas, Repsol
, Perenco, ExxonMobil, Marathon,
Petronas and Ophir were ranked highest after bidding
for a total of nine blocks.
"These companies listed are invited to finalise negotiations
for the signature of the relevant CEPPs (exploration and
production sharing contracts) as soon as possible," according to
a statement signed by Minister for Oil and Hydrocarbons Etienne
Dieudonne Ngoubou.
The statement showed that other companies such as Cobalt
, Noble, Royal Dutch Shell and Total
had been ranked in second or third place for the
blocks.
The ministry said it had the right to open negotiations with
the lower-ranking firms if talks with the first-choice companies
were unsuccessful.
Bids for another eight blocks offered during the licensing
round "did not reach the expectations of the Gabonese Republic",
the statement added.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)