Gabon to pursue crackdown on illegal oil workers - Bongo

MOUILA, Gabon Oct 6 Gabon's president Ali
Bongo Odimba said on Thursday that the Central African nation
will continue its crackdown on oil sector workers who do not
have work permits.
Gabon launched the crackdown in September, spurred on by
the powerful union ONEP, which has given the government two
weeks to safeguard more jobs for locals. [ID:nL5E7KT4IH]
"Many expatriates in an illegal situation in our country
are fraudulently occupying jobs while Gabonese are unemployed,"
Bongo told a press conference in Mouila, in the South of the
country.
Bongo said the situation is particularly more noticeable in
the oil sector.
"It is thus out of the question that the repatriation of
illegal workers will be stopped. If anyone wants to work in
Gabon, it will be in compliance with national legislation in
this area," Bongo said.
Employers in the sector have complained of heavy-handed
spot checks by police in the oil town of Port-Gentil.
The central African nation has long relied on foreign firms
such as France's Total (TOTF.PA) and London-listed Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L) for much of its output, which peaked at around
370,000 barrels per day in the late 1990s and has been
declining since.
While a law limiting foreign workers to 10 percent of the
sector has yet to be ratified, Bongo in September, urged his
government to start implementing the local quota, as demanded
by the powerful oil sector union ONEP.
Around 5,000 Gabonese are employed in the oil sector. While
no total figure for the number of expatriate workers was
available, ONEP says over 2,800 foreign workers do not have the
necessary papers.
