Gabon signs offshore oil contracts with six companies

LIBREVILLE Aug 8 Gabon's oil ministry said on Friday it had signed seven oil contracts with six companies as part of an offshore licensing round expected to attract at least $1.1 billion in investment to the sector.

"(We) proceeded on 8 August with the signing of seven oil contracts with the companies Impact, Repsol, Marathon , Noble Energy, Petronas and Woodside," the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Gerauds Obangome; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)