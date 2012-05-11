Gabriel seeking to engage with new Romanian govt

TORONTO May 11 Romanian-focused gold
exploration company Gabriel Resources Ltd said on
Friday it hopes for discussions with Romania's new government
soon in order to be able to update investors on the state of its
controversial Rosia Montana gold project.
Gabriel wants to build Europe's largest open-pit mine at
Rosia Montana in Romania's Carpathian mountains, a project that
has prompted years of disputes and legal wrangling. Opponents
argue that this would destroy ancient Roman mine galleries and
could lead to an ecological disaster.
The recent collapse of Romania's centrist coalition
government has raised the prospects of further delays to the
14-year-old project. The country's new leftist prime minister
Victor Ponta has criticized the plan in the past.
"The company is looking forward to having an open and
transparent hearing with the respective ministries involved in
the permitting of the project in order to discuss any and all
issues in relation to its successful permitting," said its Chief
Executive Jonathan Henry, in a statement.
Henry hopes to begin a dialogue with authorities soon, so
the company can provide the market with an update on how recent
political developments will affect the timeline of the project.
The company is still in the process of permitting the
long-delayed project and securing necessary environmental
approvals.