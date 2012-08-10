版本:
Brazil's Gafisa sees Alphaville arbitration over in 6-9 months

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa expects arbitration to buy out the remaining stake in its higher-income Alphaville unit will be resolved in six-to-nine months, Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari told analysts on a conference call.

Earlier on Friday, Gafisa posted an unexpected second-quarter profit as management works to turn the company around after a string of quarterly losses.

