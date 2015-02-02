Brazil builder Gafisa to spend up to $160 mln in new buyback plan

SAO PAULO Feb 2 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA on Monday approved a plan to spend up to 437 million reais ($160 million) buying back up to 27 million shares in a bid to help reverse two years of stock declines.

The company plans to soak up as much as 10 percent of its outstanding stock from the market, according to a securities filing. The buyback plan will be financed with cash that had been set aside for investments. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Gunna Dickson)