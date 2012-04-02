版本:
Brazil builder Gafisa sees end to charges in 2012

SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa does not expect accounting revisions to continue hurting financial results in 2012, Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari said on a Monday teleconference with analysts.

The company reported a steep loss for last year due to a series of accounting adjustments resulting from delays, cancellations and cost overruns.

