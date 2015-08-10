版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 10日 星期一 22:15 BJT

Brazil's Gafisa to maintain pace of project launches

SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA plans to maintain the pace at which it launches new building projects in both its mid-range and low-income business units, executives said on a Monday conference call to discuss quarterly earnings.

The value of new projects launched by the Tenda low-income unit in the quarter rose 132 percent on an annual basis to 229.4 million reais ($65.73 million), the company said in a late Friday earnings release. The value of projects launched under the middle-income Gafisa brand fell 20 percent to 252.6 million reais as the company adapted operations to current market conditions.

($1 = 3.49 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐