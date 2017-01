BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA said on Monday that its launches of new projects jumped 183 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 683 million reais ($168.46 million).

Contracted sales in the quarter grew 58.5 percent to 483 million reais, the company said in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.0544 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)