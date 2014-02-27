Brazil builder Gafisa to post higher margins in 2014 - CEO

SAO PAULO Feb 27 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa
SA expects a measure of profit margin to rise
by 2 percentage points this year, Chief Executive Officer Duilio
Calciolari told Reuters on Thursday.
Gafisa's so-called gross margin was 31.5 percent in the
fourth quarter, up from 27.6 percent in the previous three
months.
Calciolari sees a "stable market" for homebuilders in 2014,
as Gafisa works to recover market share lost in recent years.
The company should launch 5,000 units in its low-income
segment Tenda division in 2014, and reach an annual rate of
8,000 to 10,000 units in three years, he added.