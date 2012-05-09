Brazilian builder Gafisa posts narrower net loss

SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net loss of 31.5 million reais ($16.2 million), compared with a net loss of 43.3 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The builder's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, totaled 105 million reais after an adjustment for stock options, up from 29 million reais a year earlier.