UPDATE 3-Brazil's Gafisa sees recovery on track

* Net loss narrows 27 pct from year earlier to $16 mln

* CEO says strategy on track, sees consistent results ahead

* Focus on deliveries lifts revenue; sales, launches down

* Credit issues with clients dragging on low-income segment

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, May 9 Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa expects its recent turnaround attempt to pay off soon, after posting a narrower first-quarter loss as it scaled back new projects in response to a year of delays and cost overruns.

The focus on existing projects in the first quarter paid off by doubling deliveries from a year earlier to a record 6,165 units, helping limit losses. Yet sales fell 50 percent from a year earlier, given fewer new projects coming to the market.

"The first quarter showed that our strategy is headed in the right direction," Chief Executive Alceu Duilio Calciolari told analysts on a conference call on a Wednesday. "We will soon return to presenting consistent results."

Gafisa had to cancel more sales contracts in its low-income segment after clients' credit records continued to deteriorate, dragging on results. The company posted a net loss of 31.5 million reais ($16.2 million) in a securities filing, compared with a loss of 43.3 million reais a year before.

Gafisa's struggles highlight the scramble by many Brazilian builders to shift away from ambitious growth plans after a sharp slowdown and surging construction costs hammered profitability last year.

New project launches receded 10 percent from a year earlier as the builder cut launches by its lower-income Tenda unit and tightened credit standards for potential clients. New projects were all focused in the state of São Paulo, to avoid the runaway costs in other regions that contributed to a net loss of 945 million reais in 2011.

Shares of Gafisa were up 0.8 percent at 3.81 reais on Wednesday afternoon, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.5 percent.

But results continued to raise questions for Credit Suisse Group analyst Guilherme Rocha, who told clients Gafisa shares have suffered from "the absolute lack of visibility regarding margins turnaround and a clear resolution of Tenda's issues."

Gafisa is getting "back to basics," Calciolari said in the earnings statement, affirming a company target of 500 million to 700 million reais of operating cash flow this year.

The company's net debt rose 76 million reais in the quarter, down from a 273 million-reais increase a year earlier, but still pushing net debt up to 122 percent of equity. Its cash and cash equivalents ended March at 947 million reais, compared with 1.22 billion reais in debt due by next March.

Revenue rose 27 percent on stronger deliveries, bringing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, to 105 million reais, adjusted for stock options, up from 29 million reais a year earlier.