German Gagfah set to increase capital -sources

FRANKFURT, July 9 German real estate group
Gagfah is set to unveil a large capital measure
including a capital increase, two sources familiar with the
preparations said on Tuesday.
The company plans to issue around 40 million shares, half of
them new, in an announcement expected later on Tuesday, one of
the sources told Reuters.
The other half of the shares will come from a placement by
current majority owner Fortress, which would reduce its
stake in the company.
Gagfah declined to comment but its chief executive had said
in May that the company could imagine hiking capital to fund
renovations in its more than 100,000 flats.
Gagfah shares closed up 1.2 percent at 9.35 euros on
Tuesday.