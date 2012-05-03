版本:
Gagfah plans to sell 38,000 apartments - paper

FRANKFURT May 3 German real estate company Gagfah plans to sell about 38,000 apartments, or a third of its portfolio, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

The newspaper said on Thursday that Gagfah, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor Fortress, has commissioned investment bank Leonardo to find a buyer for the apartments.

