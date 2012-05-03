UPDATE 1-Gagfah may sell a quarter of its properties

* Gagfah mulls sale of more than 35,000 apartments - source

* Book value is about 1.8 bln euros - source

* Spokesman said considering all options

FRANKFURT, May 3 Gagfah is considering selling more than 35,000 apartments, or about a quarter of its portfolio, a financial source said, adding to a string of major real estate deals in Germany this year.

The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the person told Reuters on Thursday.

"We generally always examine all options," a spokesman for Gagfah said, while declining to comment further.

Daily Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported the company planned to sell about 38,000 apartments.

Any deal would add to a series of property sales in Germany so far this year.

A consortium led by Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the property assets of Germany's biggest public-sector bank, LBBW, for 1.4 billion euros.

And TAG Immobilien is to buy 25,000 flats for 960 million euros from BayernLB, the second-largest real estate sale in Germany this year as prices rise and interest in property as a relatively safe investment increases.

Gagfah earlier this year said it aims to sell assets and improve its capital structure as it tries to work out an agreement with banks to refinance about 3.2 billion euros of debt which are set to mature next year.

Gagfah, whose biggest shareholder is U.S. investor Fortress , has commissioned investment bank Leonardo to find a buyer for the apartments, but it has not yet held any concrete talks with interested parties, the source told Reuters.

"The process is at the very beginning," a second person said.

Strategic investors are seen as more likely bidders than private equity companies, though it would be difficult for peers such as Deutsche Wohnen to finance a deal of that magnitude without pension funds and insurers as co-investors.

Gagfah could use any cash inflow after it slumped to a full-year net loss of 16.4 million euros last year on higher spending for repairs and maintenance.

Its shares lost almost half of their value last year, rattled by a billion-euro suit brought against it by the city of Dresden and an insider trading investigation by German financial watchdog BaFin. But the stock has gained about 88 percent since the start of this year.

Gagfah's majority owner Fortress said on Thursday its quarterly profit declined as incentive fees in some of its hedge and credit private equity funds declined.