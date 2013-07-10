Gagfah prices new shares at bottom of range - sources

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
FRANKFURT, July 10 German real estate group Gagfah has set the price for shares in a placement aimed at raising capital to cut debt at 8.85 euros ($11.32) apiece, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
The price was fixed at the bottom of a 8.85 to 9.15 euros range, they said.
Gagfah unveiled plans for the placement on Tuesday, which also allows majority owner Fortress to reduce its stake in the company.
The transaction has a volume of 354 million euros. Roughly half of the shares on offer stem from existing treasury shares or new shares, while the other half are shares owned by Fortress.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated