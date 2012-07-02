版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 2日 星期一

Sony unit to buy U.S. game firm Gaikai for $380 mln

TOKYO, July 2 Sony Computer Entertainment said on Monday it would buy all shares in California-based gaming firm Gaikai Inc for about $380 million as loss-making Sony Corp seeks to strengthen its online content.

