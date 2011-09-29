UPDATE 1-India GAIL to buy US shale gas asset, invest $300 mln over 5 yrs

(Adds details from GAIL statement)
* GAIL to pick up 20 pct stake in a Carrizo asset
* Says will consider expanding in North America
Sept 29 Indian state-run utility GAIL India
said it had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's shale gas assets in the United
States and would invest a total of $300 million over the next
five years.
GAIL and Carrizo will form a joint venture in the U.S.
firm's lucrative Eagle Ford shale assets, the companies said in
separate statements.
GAIL's investment includes upfront cash payment of $63.7
million and a carry amount of $31.3 million linked to Carrizo's
future drilling and development costs, GAIL said.
GAIL "will consider expanding its business portfolio in the
North American market by pursuing various upstream and midstream
opportunities including LNG export to India," Chairman B.C.
Tripathi said in the statement.
The company owns India's biggest gas pipeline
network of about 8,700 kilometres, with capacity to transmit
about 170 million cubic metres of gas daily.
Carrizo said it expected the drilling carry amount to be
fully realised in less than a year.
At 10:09 a.m. (0439 GMT), GAIL shares were down 0.8 percent
in a subdued Mumbai market that fell 0.6 percent.
Energy major Reliance Industries , India's top
private sector firm, last year struck three shale gas joint
ventures in the United States, including a $1.7 billion deal
with Atlas Energy to own 40 percent of its Marcellus
Shale operations.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)