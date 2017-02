SINGAPORE Nov 2 State-run gas firm GAIL India aims to invest $1 billion in shale gas assets globally in one year's time, its chairman B.C. Tripathi said on Wednesday.

In September, GAIL said it had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc's shale gas assets in the United States. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Harry Suhartono; editing Miral Fahmy)