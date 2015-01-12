MOVES-Gain capital appoints John Miesner, Managing director

CORRECTED-Pentair to split into two publicly traded companies
May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would split up into two publicly traded companies.
Jan 12 Online trading services provider Gain Capital Holdings Inc said it appointed John Miesner managing director, head of global sales for GTX, the company's institutional foreign exchange trading platform.
Prior to Gain capital, Miesner was the Global Head of Sales of KCG Hotspot at KCG Holdings Inc (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would split up into two publicly traded companies.
SAO PAULO, May 9 The Brazilian government plans to change the bankruptcy law to help indebted firms emerge faster from creditor protection, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told a newspaper.
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results; continued progress on resi's strategic objectives