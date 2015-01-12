版本:
MOVES-Gain capital appoints John Miesner, Managing director

Jan 12 Online trading services provider Gain Capital Holdings Inc said it appointed John Miesner managing director, head of global sales for GTX, the company's institutional foreign exchange trading platform.

Prior to Gain capital, Miesner was the Global Head of Sales of KCG Hotspot at KCG Holdings Inc (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
