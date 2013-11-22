版本:
BRIEF-Galantas Q3 revenue C$474,000

Nov 22 Galantas Gold Corp : * Interim results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2013 * Q3 revenue C$474,000 versus C$856,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
