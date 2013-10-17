Galapagos sees cystic fibrosis clinical trials in 2014

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
BRUSSELS Oct 17 Belgian biotech company Galapagos said on Thursday that it was set to start clinical trials on a possible treatment for cystic fibrosis at the end of 2014.
The company said in a statement that it had developed a series of potentiators following laboratory tests and would be presenting its results at the North America Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Utah on Oct 17-19.
Galapagos said it would nominate a pre-clinical candidate by the end of this year, with first clinical trials set to start at the end of 2014.
Galapagos signed a cooperation deal last month worth up to $405 million with U.S. company AbbVie to develop a new treatment for cystic fibrosis.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
