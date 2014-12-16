Galapagos loses partner on inflammatory bowel drug

BRUSSELS Dec 16 Belgian biotech group Galapagos
said on Tuesday that its research partner Janssen
Pharmaceutica, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, had pulled
out of a programme to develop a new drug to treat bowel disease.
Galapagos said it had received all rights to the GPR84
inhibitor programme which included the drug GLPG1205 and said it
would continue with a phase 2 study of its own on patients with
inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis.
The group gave no financial details about the transaction.
It still has a string of drugs developments in its pipeline
with pharmaceutical groups such as AbbVie, GSK
and Servier.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)